Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,246 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Youdao were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 175.3% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at about $3,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,754.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the period. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAO opened at $14.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of -0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52. Youdao, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

