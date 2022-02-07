Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,611 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.89 on Monday. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $28.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $619.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 122.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

