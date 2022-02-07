Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Stake in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at about $770,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28. Absci Corp has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Absci Corp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Mcclain purchased 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABSI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

