Deutsche Bank AG Sells 15,427 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in IBEX were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IBEX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IBEX by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of IBEX opened at $14.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $263.78 million, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.96 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IBEX Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

