Deutsche Bank AG Sells 58,227 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,227 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Jamf were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Jamf during the third quarter worth $256,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Jamf by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Jamf by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Jamf by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 3.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Jamf alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $685,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.