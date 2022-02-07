Deutsche Bank AG Sells 951 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $17.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. Sohu.com Limited has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $700.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 108.01%. The business had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.