Deutsche Bank AG Takes $61,000 Position in RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

In other RxSight news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of RXST opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28. RxSight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that RxSight Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

