Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $15.75

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $15.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 82,351 shares.

DB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.71) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,947,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

