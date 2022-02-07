Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 987.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 267,393 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,744,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,880,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,675,000 after buying an additional 2,561,560 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $52.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $55.44.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

