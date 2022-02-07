Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DGII. Roth Capital raised their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, increased their price objective on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.77 million, a PE ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. Digi International has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $25.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digi International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Digi International by 5.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Digi International by 20.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Digi International in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

