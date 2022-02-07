Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 115,962 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.39% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $259,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 291,752 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,961,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

