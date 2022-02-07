Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 382,192 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,994,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.21% of Colfax worth $275,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after acquiring an additional 454,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,993,000 after acquiring an additional 422,579 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Colfax by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,490,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Colfax by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,828,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,818,000 after acquiring an additional 228,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $41.08 on Monday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

