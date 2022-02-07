Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,567 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.74% of Duke Realty worth $316,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE opened at $57.68 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRE shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

