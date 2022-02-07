Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of DFUS opened at $48.66 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55.

