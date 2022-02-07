Ditto Market Capitalization Reaches $1.36 Million (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $236.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ditto coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ditto has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00052403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.66 or 0.07200259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00056373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,642.60 or 0.99828103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00054604 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006600 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ditto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ditto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

