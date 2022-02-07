Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) is Sunriver Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814,226 shares during the period. Diversey makes up approximately 7.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned 0.99% of Diversey worth $48,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSEY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,031,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 596.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,373 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,156,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,445 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Diversey by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,473,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after acquiring an additional 667,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diversey by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 565,990 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSEY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.28. 8,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

