Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $79.68 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

