Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Shares of DMZPY stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $59.90.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.