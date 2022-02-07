Donald J. Listwin Buys 10,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CALX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 363,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,122. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at about $16,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at about $14,299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

