Doximity (DOCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Doximity to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Doximity has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. On average, analysts expect Doximity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DOCS opened at $45.75 on Monday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Doximity by 12,238.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

