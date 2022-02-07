Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Up 5.9%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.71 and last traded at $48.47. Approximately 9,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,670,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,116,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

