Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Up 5.9%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.71 and last traded at $48.47. Approximately 9,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,670,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.
Several equities analysts have commented on DOCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78.
In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,116,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
