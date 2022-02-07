Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.95

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.95 and last traded at C$41.33, with a volume of 9325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -736.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.89.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.6199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -482.14%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

