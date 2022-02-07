Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Duke Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.91.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Duke Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.