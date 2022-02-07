Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Duke Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DRE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.91.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE opened at $57.68 on Thursday. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.