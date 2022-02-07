Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 15,449 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.80. 14,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,538. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average of $123.31. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

