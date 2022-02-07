Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 22,454 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 332.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,454 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

PENN traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 101,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Macquarie upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

