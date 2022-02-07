Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 13,973 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.07% of Dillard’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,119,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Shares of DDS traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.81. 1,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,292. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.51. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $416.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.