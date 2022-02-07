Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $2.79 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 895.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises 0.3% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $417.73. 1,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.92. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

