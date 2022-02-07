Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000. AutoNation makes up 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after buying an additional 204,865 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.42. 10,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

