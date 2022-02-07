Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

NYSE:NCLH traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 596,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,280,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

