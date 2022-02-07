East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $52,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $88.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $91.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.