Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.73. Eastman Chemical also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $119.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.36 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.17.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

