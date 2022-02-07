Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.73. Eastman Chemical also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $119.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average is $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.17.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

