Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $9,646,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $151.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day moving average is $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

