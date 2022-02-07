Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.64. Eaton also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $151.00 on Monday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $9,646,878. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.