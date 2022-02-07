Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 21.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,953,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,836. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $187.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.37 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

