eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Receives $20.04 Average Target Price from Brokerages

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.04.

EFTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 36,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $268,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $354,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,552 shares of company stock worth $2,481,782.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,503,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,493,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

