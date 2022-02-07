Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 547.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 123,264 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,322,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period.

Shares of FDIS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,517. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41.

