Elk River Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,893 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 6.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $104.90. 144,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,328,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.89. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

