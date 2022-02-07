Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 649 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,161 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.81. The stock had a trading volume of 181,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $237.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.88 and a 200 day moving average of $162.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.87.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

