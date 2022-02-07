Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 38,774 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,774 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 237,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.45. 688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,029. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 24.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.