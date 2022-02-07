EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stake Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.21% of EMCORE worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $5.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. EMCORE Co. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $210.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.29.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Featured Articles

