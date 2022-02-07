Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,700 ($36.30) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($17.69) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

EDV stock opened at GBX 1,710.50 ($23.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,627.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,714.01. The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1,505 ($20.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.91).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

