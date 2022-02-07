Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $52.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 38.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energizer by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

