Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.93.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 130,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 88,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 64,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

