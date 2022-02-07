Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires New Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $554.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $574.26 and a 200 day moving average of $610.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.01 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 220.58%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

