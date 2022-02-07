Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires Shares of 634 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU opened at $336.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.