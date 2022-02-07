Engine NO. 1 LLC Buys Shares of 1,029 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,442,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,452,000 after buying an additional 172,858 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,580,000 after buying an additional 287,855 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $249.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.94.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

