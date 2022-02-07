Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,273 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

