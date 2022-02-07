Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH stock opened at $302.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.